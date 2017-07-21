WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – July 21, 2017

by on July 21, 2017 at 2:18 PM (3 hours ago)

Jane Blocher from the Red Cross talks about the necessities you need to have in your to-go survival kit.

Shana Stitt from HotJobsReport.com discusses different employment opportunities around Topeka and how to have a successful job search.

Richie Wolfe, an Olathe man, joins the show via telephone to talk about his cross country bike ride to raise money for Restoration House of Greater Kansas City.

Candice Meerpohl joins the program to talk about the Shawnee County Fair. 

Danielle and Phil end the show on a good note, sharing a story about a former drug addict righting his wrongs.

Jane Blocher Interview

Shana Stitt Interview

Richie Wolfe Interview

Candice Meerpohl Interview

On A Good Note

 