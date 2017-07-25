WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – July 25, 2017

by on July 25, 2017 at 2:02 PM (3 hours ago)

Misty Kruger from USD 501 joins the program to discuss getting ready for back to school.  Jessa Swearinger from Lifeline Children’s Services talks about the mission of the organization and the adoption procedures.  Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield from Downtown Topeka, Inc. talks about upcoming events in Topeka.  Musician Ben Taddiken gives us a preview of what he’ll be playing at the Noontime Brown Bag Free Concert Series on Wednesday, July 26th.  Phil ends the show on a good note, sharing a story about a kid finding ways to be generous during tough times.

