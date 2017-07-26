WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – July 26, 2017

by on July 26, 2017 at 2:11 PM (39 mins ago)

Bill Persinger from Valeo joins the program to talk about the different services they provide to people with mental conditions as well as a $250,000 donation they received from St. Francis Health Foundation.  Justin Brokar from Helping Hands Humane Society talks about the history of HHHS, the importance of adopting animals, and even brings in a puppy named Miley who is just recently available for adoption.  Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a police chief who treats drug addicts with compassion rather than punishment.

Bill Persinger Interview PT 1

Bill Persinger Interview PT 2

Justin Brokar Interview PT 1

Justin Brokar Interview PT 2

On A Good Note

 

 