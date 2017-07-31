Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – July 31, 2017

Kansas First Lady Mary Brownback joined the program to discuss the Kansas Book Festival happening in September. Members of the 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard stopped in to talk about some of their duties in the state of Kansas as well their recruiting procedures. Sergeant Gary Willams, Resource Officer at Highland Park, joined the show to talk about back to school information for parents.

Mary Brownback Interview

Kansas Air National Guard Interview PT 1

Kansas Air National Guard Interview PT 2

Sergeant Gary Williams Interview