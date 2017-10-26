WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


50°F
Clear
Feels Like 50°
Winds NW 22 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy71°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear47°
28°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear54°
30°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear66°
42°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy53°
32°

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – Live at the Business Expo

by on October 26, 2017 at 2:35 PM

Danielle and the gang broadcast from the Business Expo.  Tim Kolling from Alpha Media and Curtis Sneden, Executive Vice President of The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, join the show to discuss what all is happening at the expo and a new partnership in Topeka involving several local entities.

Ashley Charest from the Topeka Chamber and Torey Berndt from Alpha Media talk about the over 100 booths that are in attendance and some of the cool prizes that were given away.

Jennifer Kirmse and Allyson Shove from Azura Credit Unio discuss the benefits of joining the Chamber.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a couple of high school students with special needs who were voted Homecoming King and Queen.

 

Tim Kolling/Curtis Sneden Interview

 

Ashley Charest/Torey Berndt Interview PT 1

 

Ashley Charest/Torey Berndt Interview PT 2

 

Jennifer Kirmse/Allyson Shove Interview

 

On A Good Note…..

 

 