Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – Live at the Business Expo

Danielle and the gang broadcast from the Business Expo. Tim Kolling from Alpha Media and Curtis Sneden, Executive Vice President of The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, join the show to discuss what all is happening at the expo and a new partnership in Topeka involving several local entities.

Ashley Charest from the Topeka Chamber and Torey Berndt from Alpha Media talk about the over 100 booths that are in attendance and some of the cool prizes that were given away.

Jennifer Kirmse and Allyson Shove from Azura Credit Unio discuss the benefits of joining the Chamber.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a couple of high school students with special needs who were voted Homecoming King and Queen.

Tim Kolling/Curtis Sneden Interview

Ashley Charest/Torey Berndt Interview PT 1

Ashley Charest/Torey Berndt Interview PT 2

Jennifer Kirmse/Allyson Shove Interview

On A Good Note…..