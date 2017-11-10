WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – November 10, 2017

by on November 10, 2017 at 2:42 PM (13 mins ago)

Danielle welcomes Mary Madden from the Kansas Museum of History to discuss all there is to see at the museum as well as a special exhibit going on now that highlights a veteran from Kansas who fought in both WWI and WWII.

Craig Reese Fisher from the Ad Astra Theatre Ensemble discusses how their company puts on performances at different venues and how they offer an alternative arts experience to the community.

Tony Estes joins the program to discuss The Topeka Rescue Mission 5k Race.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a company that flies veterans to the memorials in Washington D.C. free of charge.

 

Mary Madden Interview PT 1

 

Mary Madden Interview PT 2

 

Craig Reese Fisher Interview

 

Tony Estes Interview

 

On A Good Note