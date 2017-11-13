Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – November 13, 2017

Pam Foster, Equal Opportunity Director at Washburn University, discusses sexual harassment in the workplace and what you can do if you are facing a harassing situation at work.

Chef Kyle from Hy-Vee discusses some of his favorite Thanksgiving dishes and even brings in some recipes for tasting. Recipes are attached below.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a restaurant that is requiring it’s customers to perform acts of generosity.

Chef Kyle Recipes:

Herb Roasted Winter Vegetables

1 Rutabega

1 Turnip

4 Carrots

1 Yellow Onion

1 Bunch Broccoli

3 cloves of Minced Garlic

¼ cup of Olive Oil

1 Tablespoon Salt

1 teaspoon Black Pepper

1 Tablespoon Italian Seasoning

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Peel and chop the carrots, rutabaga, turnip and onion into 1 inch cubes. Trim the broccoli into bite sized florets. Toss all the vegetables together in a large bowl with the garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper. Lay the tossed vegetables out on a cookie sheet in single layer and sprinkle the Italian seasoning over the top. Roast the vegetables for 30 minutes or until all the vegetables are soft enough to chew. Serve immediately on a preheated serving platter.

Oyster Stuffin Muffins

1 lb. rough chopped Select shucked Oysters

1 diced onion

2 ribs diced celery

1 chopped loaf of soft crust bread

1 pint of heavy cream

2 beaten eggs

1 Tablespoon Salt

1 Teaspoon Black Pepper

1 Tablespoon dried Thyme

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl. Grease a large muffin pan generously. Divide the stuffing mixture amongst the muffin tins and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a cake tester comes out clean. Pop the stuffin muffins out and serve immediately.

Roasted Leeks with Romesco and Grilled Baguette

8 halved Leeks

¼ cup Olive Oil

1 red pepper

4 plum tomatoes

2 garlic cloves

1 yellow onion

1 oz. toasted almonds

6 biased cut slices of baguette

1 teaspoon salt

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Clean the leeks thoroughly under cold running water being sure to flip through all the layers of the leek. Toss the leeks in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and lay out on a cookie sheet. Remove the stem and seeds from the red pepper, halve the plum tomatoes and chop the onion. Toss the red pepper, plum tomatoes and whole peeled garlic cloves in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and lay out on a cookie sheet. Roast the leeks and the other items in the oven until the leeks are wilted and the other items are soft enough to blend. Blend the pepper, tomatoes, garlic cloves, onion and almonds with a teaspoon of salt. Toss the slices of baguette in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and grill until crispy and little charred. Serve the leeks dressed in the Romesco puree and arrange the grilled baguette around the edges.

