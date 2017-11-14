WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – November 14, 2017

by on November 14, 2017 at 4:30 PM (2 hours ago)

Taryn Glidewell and Lovina Wall from Harvesters join the program to discuss the Harvesters Healthy Pantry Partnership Program and how they are trying to better the health of their recipients.

Shenae’ Elem and Reverend Roger Neufeld Smith from Topeka JUMP explain their organization, who’s mission is to build people-based power to influence local decision-makers to consider policy and funding changes that address systems which perpetuate poverty and injustice.

Jill Lincoln and Kirk Williams from Wendy’s discuss Wendy’s National Adoption Night.  From 5 – 8 p.m. on November 14th, 15% of all restaurant sales will go towards the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. 

Photo Credit: MGN Online, National Adoption Day

 

Glidewell/Wall Interview PT 1

 

Glidewell/Wall Interview PT 2

 

Elem/Neufeld Interview

 

Lincoln/Williams Interview

 