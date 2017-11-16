Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – November 15, 2017

Danielle broadcasts live from French Middle School as she was chosen to be Principal for a day!

Misty Kruger, Director of Communications for Topeka Public Schools, joins the show to discuss USD 501 and how Principal for a Day got its start.

Kelli Huffman, Principal at French, discusses what goes on at her school and how the teachers and staff adapt to students needs in the classroom through trauma-informed care.

Sarah Sharp, Lead Principal at State Street Elementary, discusses what’s going on at her school and public schools taking pride in Kindergarten Preparedness.

Dustin Dick, Principal at Topeka West, discusses a program in which high school students in 501 are earning college credits.

