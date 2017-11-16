WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – November 16th, 2017

by on November 16, 2017 at 2:38 PM (17 mins ago)

Sherry Lundry from TARC and Torey Berndt from Alpha Media join the program to discuss the 20th Annual Winter Wonderland.  All proceeds go towards TARC who’s mission is to enhance the lives of people with developmental and related disabilities and their families.

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield from Downtown Topeka Inc joins the program to discuss Small Business Saturday and Nikki McMillan talks about NOTO’s 6th Annual Candlelight Christmas.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about police officers helping a woman in need.

 

Shelly Lundry Interview PT 1

 

Shelly Lundry Interview PT 2

 

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefied Interview

 

Stubblefield/Nikki McMillan Interview

 

On A Good Note….

 