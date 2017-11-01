Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – November 1st, 2017

Amy Pinger from Harvesters and Lavina Wall from the “I-Care Food Pantry” talk about their Check Out Hunger campaign which helps feed those in need.

Savannah Jurgensmeier from the Youth Trust Project talks about a fundraising gala this weekend that helps support human trafficking and abuse survivors.

Katharine Hensler and Stephen Bridenstine from the Flint Hills Discovery Center talk about their upcoming event, Canteen and Cocktails: A Night in the 1940’s.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a man who gives haircuts to the homeless.

