Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – November 20, 2017

by on November 21, 2017 at 10:14 AM (1 hour ago)

Jessica Lehnerr, Kimberly Wolff and Gina Milsap from United Way join the program to discuss how they are giving free books to area children through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Reva Wywadis, Executive Director of Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas, joins the show to discuss Giving Tuesday, in which people donate gently used books and toys to children.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a dentist helping a veteran in need.

 

United Way PT 1

 

United Way PT 2

 

Wywadis PT 1

 

Wywadis PT 2

 

On A Good Note….

 

Photo courtesy of MGN Online

 