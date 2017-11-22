Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – November 22, 2017

Dave Navarro Jr. from the Topeka Community Photo Studio joins the program to discuss his business which allows people from the public to come in and shoot photographs in a professional grade studio. He also talks about how they are offering professional holiday photos/portraits at an affordable cost.
Local music duo Fox and Wills performs some original tunes live in studio, along with a Christmas song.
Dave Navarro Jr. Interview PT 1
Dave Navarro Jr. Interview PT 2
Fox and Wills Performance PT 1
Fox and Wills Performance PT 2