WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


44°F
Clear
Feels Like 41°
Winds South 6 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy44°
33°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear63°
46°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy73°
38°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear61°
35°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear62°
47°

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – November 22, 2017

by on November 22, 2017 at 2:30 PM (1 hour ago)

Dave Navarro Jr. from the Topeka Community Photo Studio joins the program to discuss his business which allows people from the public to come in and shoot photographs in a professional grade studio.  He also talks about how they are offering professional holiday photos/portraits at an affordable cost.

Local music duo Fox and Wills performs some original tunes live in studio, along with a Christmas song.

 

Dave Navarro Jr. Interview PT 1

 

Dave Navarro Jr. Interview PT 2

 

Fox and Wills Performance PT 1

 

Fox and Wills Performance PT 2