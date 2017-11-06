Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – November 6, 2017

Danielle welcomes Kayla Bitler to talk about Momentum 2022 which is a program that intends to grow and enhance both Topeka and Shawnee County.

Kathy Votaw and Veronica Padilla from LULAC join the program to discuss an upcoming movie that will be showing in Topeka called Delores. The movie is about a woman named Delores Huerta who spent her life fighting for justice. They also discuss their organization LULAC and the activities that the seniors take part in.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about co-workers helping someone in need.

