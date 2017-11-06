WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


43°F
Clear
Feels Like 44°
Winds North 0 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast45°
34°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy46°
28°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear51°
30°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear51°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy54°
43°

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – November 6, 2017

by on November 6, 2017 at 3:57 PM (1 hour ago)

Danielle welcomes Kayla Bitler to talk about Momentum 2022 which is a program that intends to grow and enhance both Topeka and Shawnee County.

Kathy Votaw and Veronica Padilla from LULAC join the program to discuss an upcoming movie that will be showing in Topeka called Delores.  The movie is about a woman named Delores Huerta who spent her life fighting for justice.  They also discuss their organization LULAC and the activities that the seniors take part in.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about co-workers helping someone in need.

 

Kayla Bitler Interview PT 1

 

Kayla Bitler Interview PT 2

 

Votaw/Padilla Interview PT 1

 

Votaw/Padilla Interview PT 2

 

On A Good Note….

 