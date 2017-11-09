Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – November 8th, 2017

Shelley Bearman and Joel Bluml from Washburn University join the show to discuss their programs that focus on sexual assault education and prevention.

Suz McIver from Midland Care joins the program to talk about an event they are putting on to commemorate Children’s Grief Awareness Day.

Britt ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a movie star helping out those in need.

Bearman/Bluml Interview PT 1

Bearman/Bluml Interview PT 2

Suz McIver Interview PT 1

Suz McIver Interview PT 2

On A Good Note….