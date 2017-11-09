WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – November 9, 2017

by on November 9, 2017 at 2:49 PM (45 mins ago)

Corey Lada and David Austin from The Kansas Children’s Service League join the show to talk about how Kansas is commemorating National Adoption Month.  They also share some success stories centered around adoption and explain the process of adopting a child.

Jennifer Haugh from AAA discusses how to travel safely in the winter and what should be in your vehicle’s emergency kit.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a 91-year-old woman who has logged 20 thousand hours of volunteering.

 

Photo Credit: MGN Online, National Adoption Day

 

Lada/Austin Interview PT 1

 

Jennifer Haugh Interview PT 1

 

Jennifer Haugh Interview PT 2

 

On A Good Note…..

 