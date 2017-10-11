Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 11, 2017

Tiffany McManis, Director of Student Health Services at Washburn University, joins the program to discuss flu season and how you can prevent yourself from catching the virus.

Amy Hedstrom shares her story of surviving breast cancer and gives information on the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk which happens this Sunday at Lake Shawnee.

Katharine Garrison from the Overland Park Arboretum joins the program to discuss the upcoming event, Botanical Brewfest, which happens this Saturday.

Tiffany McManis Interview PT 1

Tiffany McManis Interview PT 2

Amy Hedstrom Interview

Katharine Garrison Interview