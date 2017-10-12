WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 12, 2017

by on October 12, 2017 at 3:49 PM (7 mins ago)

Danielle welcomes Amy Pinger from Harvesters and Misty Kruger from USD 501 to discuss how their partnership is addressing the food security issues that students and families are facing.

Jay Asher, author the book 13 Reasons Why, and Diana Friend of The Topeka-Shawnee County Library talk about his upcoming presentation at the library on Thursday, October 12th at 7 p.m.  At the event, Jay will be discussing why he began writing, dealing with rejection, the editing process and reader reactions.

 

Amy Pinger/Misty Kruger Interview PT 1

 

Amy Pinger/Misty Kruger PT 2

 

Jay Asher/Diana Friend Interview PT 1

 

Jay Asher/Diana Friend Interview PT 2

 

 

 

 