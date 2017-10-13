Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 13, 2017

Danielle welcomes Kathleen Marker, CEO of the YWCA, and Michelle McCormick, Program Director for the YWCA’s Center for Safety and Empowerment, to discuss a Week Without Violence which occurs October 16-20.

Mike Martin from the Topeka Fire Department joins the program to talk about their Memorial Ceremony and Open House event this Saturday.

Shelby Reville and Dennis Dinwiddie from the Topeka Zoo join the program to talk about tonight’s event, Booze at the Zoo. They also bring a friendly python into the studio.

