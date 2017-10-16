Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 16, 2017

Danielle welcomes Maci Johnson, who was crowned Miss Heart of the Midwest. She shares her story and discusses what it’s like to compete in pageants.

Pam Evans, Director of Marketing and Development for the Family Service and Guidance Center, talks about how her organization helps children with mental health issues and discusses an upcoming fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a funny story about the way Stephen Colbert is raising money for Puerto Ricans in need.

Maci Johnson Interview PT 1

Maci Johnson Interview PT 2

Pam Evans Interview PT 1

Pam Evans Interview PT 2

On a Good Note….