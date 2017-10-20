Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 19th, 2017

Danielle welcomes Andrew Hysell, Executive Director of Kansas Reading Roadmap, to talk about how the program is increasing child testing at benchmark and reducing the number of struggling students.

Topeka Zoo Educator Rachael Rost, who was chosen for a National Geographic & Linblad Expeditions Teacher Fellowship, shared details on her trip to the Galapagos Islands, and how she will use that information to educate our community.

The gang ends the show on a good note by improvising their way through a live radio blunder. They pulled it off with perfection.

Andrew Hysell Interview PT 1

Andrew Hysell Interview PT 2

Rachael Rost Interview PT 1

Rachael Rost Interview PT 2

On A Good Note…..