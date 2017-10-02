Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 2, 2017

Ashley Charest, Vice President and Resource Development Director for the Topeka Chamber, joins the program to discuss upcoming events happening in Topeka, including the Chamber Business Expo.

Pam Evans from Family Service and Guidance Center discusses how her organization provides help to children with mental health issues.

Chef Kyle from Hy-Vee joins the program to discuss some of his favorite fall dishes involving apples and even provides samples and recipes.

Phil ends the show on a good note by reflecting on the Royals game yesterday, which could be the last for many of the important players that earned KC their first championship in 30 years.

Ashley Charest Interview

Pam Evans Interview

Chef Kyle Interview PT 1

Chef Kyle Interview PT 2

On A Good Note…..

Pork Chops with Homemade applesauce

4 – 8 oz. Pork Chops

2 – Gala Apples

2 – Granny Smith Apples

¼ cup Brown Sugar

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

Preheat the grill so that the grates are smoking hot then turn it down to a low flame. Peel and dice the apples and soak in lemon water. Saute the apples over medium high heat until they caramelize then add the apple juice to deglaze the pan. Stir in the brown sugar and cinnamon to combine and reduce to a simmer. Reduce the liquid until you have a sauce like consistency, cool the applesauce in the refrigerator. Grill the pork chops until they are springy to the touch but not hard. If you have a meat thermometer cook them to an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Dress the hot pork chops with the applesauce and serve immediately.