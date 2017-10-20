Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 20, 2017

Noni Cremer from Topeka City of Character joins the program to talk about the word of the month which is Respect. She also gives details on how you can get your picture published in the 2018 Topeka City of Character Calendar.

Kimberly Wolff from United Way of Topeka joins the program to talk about how people can get involved with the Christmas Bureau, which provides gifts and food to those in need during the holiday season.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a group of students who gave a generous gift to their substitute teacher.

