Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 23, 2017

Sarah Fizzell from ARTSConnect talks about the importance of art in the Topeka community and discusses the mural in progress which will become a part of the Brown Vs. Board of Education Historical Site. The mural will focus on themes of diversity, equality, justice and inclusion, offering an opportunity to involve students and neighbors in the design and painting of the mural.

Chef Kyle Baker from Hy-Vee joins us in studio and discusses some of his favorite spooky Halloween dishes and even brings in some samples.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a wounded veteran who is running 31 marathons in 31 days.

Sarah Fizzell Interview PT 1

Sarah Fizzell Interview PT 2

Chef Kyle Interview PT 1

Chef Kyle Interview PT 2

On A Good Note…..