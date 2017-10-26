WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 26, 2017

by on October 26, 2017 at 3:37 PM (6 hours ago)

Dave Navarro Jr. from the Topeka Community Photo Studio talks about his business which allows people to come into his professional quality studio and take their own pictures.  Professional photographers are on hand if requested.

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield from Downtown Topeka Inc. talks about Boo It, a downtown trick-or-treating event that is happening tonight.

Shanna Simpson from the Topeka Zoo talks about their upcoming event Boo at the Zoo.  She also brings in a rather stinky guest to join the program.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a boy who is accepting canned goods for the homeless instead of candy for Halloween.

 

Dave Navarro Jr. Interview PT 1

 

Dave Navarro Jr. Interview PT 2

 

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield Interview

 

Shanna Simpson Interview

 

On A Good Note….

 