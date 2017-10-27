WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 27, 2017

by on October 27, 2017 at 4:56 PM (2 hours ago)

Michael Donnelly from DCF talks about how his company helps people with disabilities find jobs.  He discusses some of the reasons why employers have reservations about hiring someone with a disability and why businesses should change that behavior.  He also shares some success stories of people his company has helped.

Shanna Stitt from Hot Jobs Report, Bob Catlin from Sam’s Club, Brenda Cripps and Rachel Gardner from Core First Bank join the program to discuss what they look for in job applicants.  They also talk about jobs that are available in the area.

 

Michael Donnelly Interview PT 1

 

Michael Donnelly Interview PT 2

 

Stitt/Catlin/Cripps/Gardner Interview PT 1

 

Stitt/Catlin/Cripps/Gardner Interview PT 2