Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 3, 2017

Erin Aldridge from the Jayhawk Area Council of the Boy Scouts joins the program to discuss the “20 Under 40” awards banquet, which recognizes young people who are making an impact on their community.

Kevin Drewelow joins the program to talk about Girls in Aviation Day as well as the Combat Air Museum.

Carolyn Cox, owner of a boutique shop in NOTO called The Open Window, talks about a fundraising benefit for the Redbud Gardens project. Kerry Livgren, one of the founding members of the rock band Kansas, will be guests at the banquet.

Shelby Revelle and Jared Bednar from The Topeka Zoo talk about the upcoming Halloween event, Booze at the Zoo, which happens on Friday the 13th. They also bring a tarantula into the studio, which terrifies Danielle.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing the story of an NFL player who is helping out his community.

