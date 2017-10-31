WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


32°F
Light Snow
Feels Like 32°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Snow37°
31°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy57°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy63°
40°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain55°
45°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy65°
48°

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 30, 2017

by on October 31, 2017 at 2:48 PM (19 mins ago)

Danielle welcomes Bill Persinger and Dr. Mike and Susan Reynolds from Valeo to talk about their Family to Family program which helps families deal with the effects of mental illness.  They also discuss a free class on Wednesday that will focus on helping special needs people and their families.

Allie Manning from the Expocentre discusses the upcoming events at the venue.

Justin Brokar and Linda De La Rosa from Helping Hands Humane Society talk about their upcoming 5k and bring a pet into the studio that is up for adoption.

Britt ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a football player reaching out to a kid who was being bullied.

 

Persinger/Reynolds Interview PT 1

 

Persinger/Reynolds Interview PT 2

 

Allie Manning Interview

 

Brokar/De La Rosa Interview

 

On A Good Note…..

 

 