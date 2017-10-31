Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 30, 2017

Danielle welcomes Bill Persinger and Dr. Mike and Susan Reynolds from Valeo to talk about their Family to Family program which helps families deal with the effects of mental illness. They also discuss a free class on Wednesday that will focus on helping special needs people and their families.

Allie Manning from the Expocentre discusses the upcoming events at the venue.

Justin Brokar and Linda De La Rosa from Helping Hands Humane Society talk about their upcoming 5k and bring a pet into the studio that is up for adoption.

Britt ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a football player reaching out to a kid who was being bullied.

Persinger/Reynolds Interview PT 1

Persinger/Reynolds Interview PT 2

Allie Manning Interview

Brokar/De La Rosa Interview

On A Good Note…..