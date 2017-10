Connie Cahoone and Yvette Sosa from SOS, Inc. join the program to discuss how they are helping domestic abuse victims in the area.

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield from Downtown Topeka, Inc. joins the program to discuss upcoming events like the Loft Tour and the Tower Run.

Local musician Brail performs live in studio!!

Cahoone/Sosa Interview PT 1

Cahoone/Sosa Interview PT 1

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield Interview

Performance from local musician Brail