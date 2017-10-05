WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 4, 2017

by on October 5, 2017 at 12:35 PM (5 hours ago)

Danielle sits down with Steve Ford, the son of former President Gerald Ford, to discuss his upcoming speech at Valeo dealing with drug and alcohol addiction.

Shannon Reilly, Artistic Director of the Topeka Civic Theatre, joins the program to discuss upcoming performances at the theatre and how community members can get involved.

Britt ends the show on a good note by sharing a tip on how to give back to charities while you go on a shopping spree.

 

Steve Ford Interview PT 1

 

Steve Ford Interview PT 2

 

Shannon Reilly Interview PT 1

 

Shannon Reilly Interview PT 2

 

On A Good Note…..