Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 5, 2017

by on October 5, 2017 at 3:09 PM (2 hours ago)

Representatives from the DCF join the show to discuss different programs the state of Kansas is launching to engage with the youth.

Nikki Martinek from Easter Seals joins the program to discuss the upcoming Pumpkin Palooza event on October 7th. The event will feature many games and activities centered around pumpkins, including a pumpkin catapult.  Proceeds go towards the Easter Seals program.

Local band Fox and Wills join the program to perform live in studio and give us a sneak peek of their upcoming performance at The Rowhouse on First Friday.

 

DCF Interview PT 1

 

DCF Interview PT 2

 

Nikki Martinek Interview

 

Fox and Wills Performance