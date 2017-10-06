Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 6th, 2017

Danielle sits down with Kerry Livgren and Billy Greer from the rock band Kansas. They talk about getting their start in Topeka and the upcoming show at TPAC.

Jona Rupnicki, owner of JJ’s Gallery, and Staci Dawn Ogle join the program to discuss all of the events happening at First Friday.

Barbara Waterman-Peters, owner of Studio 831, talks about her gallery as well as what kind of art will be on display for First Friday.

John Campus discusses the role NOTOMA had in getting the NOTO district up and running. He also talks about the upcoming classic movie night on October 21st.

Danielle wraps up the show by sharing her experience of interviewing Kansas and gives us a sneak peek of what’s to come on Monday’s show.

