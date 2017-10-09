WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – October 9, 2017

by on October 9, 2017 at 4:55 PM (2 hours ago)

Monique Glaude and Eddie Spencer join the program to discuss the Ecycling event happening this weekend at the Expocentre, in which people can recycle used electronics.

Misty Kruger and Dr. Beryl New from USD 501 discuss the A&E series “Undercover High” which was filmed at Highland Park and will be airing sometime in the future.  They also discuss upcoming events in the 501 school district.

Justin Brokar from Helping Hands talks about the upcoming event, Bone Apetit, and also brings in a kitten, Fleetwood, who is recently up for adoption.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a survivalist who donated all of the food he had been saving for years to families in Puerto Rico.

 

Monique Glaude/Eddie Spencer Interview

 

Misty Kruger/Dr. Beryl New Interview PT 1

 

Misty Kruger/Dr. Beryl New Interview PT 2

 

Justin Brokar Interview

 

On A Good Note…..

 