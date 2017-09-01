Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 1, 2017

Danielle broadcasts live from NOTO Burrito in the NOTO art district which is home of First Friday.

Jenny Torrence, co-owner of NOTO Burrito and other businesses in the area, talks about her role in the NOTO district and the impact that First Friday has made.

DeAna Morrison, local artist and owner of the Amused Gallery & Gifts, talks about the joys of owning an art gallery and steps that beginner artists can take to show their work in Topeka.

Another local artist, Nathan Biester, joins the show to discuss his different forms of art and how the artist community in Topeka inspires each other.

Danielle closes out the show with an important programming note involving the future of the show.

Jenny Torrence Interview PT 1

Jenny Torrence Interview PT 2

DeAna Morrison Interview

Nathan Biester Interview

Closing Details