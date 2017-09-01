WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 1, 2017

by on September 1, 2017 at 3:17 PM (55 mins ago)

Danielle broadcasts live from NOTO Burrito in the NOTO art district which is home of First Friday. 

Jenny Torrence, co-owner of NOTO Burrito and other businesses in the area, talks about her role in the NOTO district and the impact that First Friday has made. 

DeAna Morrison, local artist and owner of the Amused Gallery & Gifts, talks about the joys of owning an art gallery and steps that beginner artists can take to show their work in Topeka. 

Another local artist, Nathan Biester, joins the show to discuss his different forms of art and how the artist community in Topeka inspires each other. 

Danielle closes out the show with an important programming note involving the future of the show.

 

Jenny Torrence Interview PT 1

 

Jenny Torrence Interview PT 2

 

DeAna Morrison Interview

 

Nathan Biester Interview

 

Closing Details

Up and coming local artist Nathan Biester will showcase new work at Norsemen Brewing Company

Amused Gallery & Gifts, 907 N Kansas Ave, is kicking off its Alice in Wonderland-themed show during the September First Friday Art Walk