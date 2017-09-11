Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 11, 2017

Danielle welcomes Staci Dawn Ogle and Jarrod Guth to talk about the upcoming Aaron Douglas Art Fair. Local musician Rachel Louise Taylor, who will be performing at the fair, performs live in studio. Chef Kyle Baker from Hy-Vee joins us to talk about how to throw a successful tailgate party and also provides some recipes for some of his favorite meals to make over the grill. Danielle closes out the show by remembering 9/11 and what it meant to her.

Staci Dawn Ogle/Jarrod Guth Interview PT 1

Rachel Louise Taylor Interview/Performance

Chef Kyle PT 1

Chef Kyle PT 2

Danielle reflects on 9/11