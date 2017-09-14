Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 14, 2017

Gene Hallinan from Harvesters and Rob Banks from the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library join the program to talk about how they are dealing with child hunger in the Topeka area. Billy Hansen, Public Relations Specialist at Memorial Health Systems, talks about the Impact the Cure 5k in Abilene which will be on October 7th and raises funds to help provide free mammography services for uninsured patients. Justin Brokar, Bill Acree, and Deb Watkins from the Helping Hands Humane Society join the program to discuss the organization and bring in a dog, Arnold, who is recently up for adoption. Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a 3-year-old from Lebo who was diagnosed with cancer and received an early Christmas celebration.

Gene Hallinan/Rob Banks Interview PT 1

Gene Hallinan/Rob Banks Interview PT 2

Billy Hansen Interview

Justin Brokar/Bill Acree/Deb Watkins Interview