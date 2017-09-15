Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 15, 2017

Nick Gosnell fills in for Danielle and talks to Noni Cremer from Topeka City of Character about their Picture of Character event and the word of the month which is empathy. Todd Holmberg from McCain Auditorium on the campus of KSU gives a rundown of all the upcoming shows. Shana Stitt from Hot Jobs Report discusses resume building. Ryan Kern, Assistant Vice President of the First National Bank in Washington, Kansas, talks about their Fall Fest Car Show happening tomorrow. Phil wraps up the show on a good note by sharing a story about an 11-year-old boy who got to mow the White House lawn.

