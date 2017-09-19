WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


83°F
Clear
Feels Like 87°
Winds SSE 14 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear89°
73°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear86°
71°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
72°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear89°
69°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy88°
67°

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 18, 2017

by on September 19, 2017 at 11:24 AM (39 mins ago)

John Mugler, CEO of the Topeka YMCA, joins the program to discuss the different types of programs that are available for kids at the YMCA.  Shelby Revelle and Dennis Dinwiddie from the Topeka Zoo talk about the upcoming Zoobilee event.  They even bring in a couple of crested geckos for Danielle and Phil to play with.  Danielle ends the show by remembering her grandma whose birthday it would have been today.

 

John Mugler Interview PT 1

 

John Mugler Interview PT 2

 

Shelby Revelle/Dennis Dinwiddie Interview PT 1

 

Shelby Revelle/Dennis Dinwiddie Interview PT 2

 

Danielle remembers her Grandma