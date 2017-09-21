WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 21, 2017

by on September 21, 2017 at 3:12 PM (2 hours ago)

Danielle welcomes Jerry Hudgins, founder of the charity Sole Reason, to talk about how his organization helps provide underprivileged children with shoes.  Gene Howerter, Chairman of the Board of the Combat Air Museum, discusses the 13th Annual Winged Foot Fast 5k/10k and 4k walk.  Rosa Cavazos from Visit Topeka joins the program to talk about the Kansas Chocolate Festival which is happening on September 30th.  Marty Hillard, poet, and Jarrod Guth, musician, perform live in studio.

 

Jerry Hudgins Interview

 

Gene Howerter Interview

 

Rosa Cavazos Interview

 

Marty Hillard and Jarrod Guth Performance