WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


91°F
Clear
Feels Like 98°
Winds SSE 15 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear92°
70°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear89°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy88°
68°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
59°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain70°
52°

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 22, 2017

by on September 22, 2017 at 3:03 PM (1 hour ago)

Louise Harrison, the sister of Beatle George Harrison and manager of The Beatles cover band Liverpool Legends, joins the program to share her stories of growing up with George and working closely with The Beatles. 

Louise and Larry Gawronski from Topeka Performing Arts Center talk about the upcoming Liverpool Legends performance at TPAC which will be on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. 

We’ve also got Topeka’s own Emotional Feedback. The band that ruled the local music scene in the 1990s is reuniting Saturday for a show at The Landing Grille & Bar and gives us a taste of what’s to come with an exclusive LIVE performance.

 

Louise Harrison Interview PT 1

 

Louise Harrison Interview PT 2

 

Louise Harrison/Larry Gawronski Interview

 

Emotional Feedback Performance

Live video from Emotional Feedback’s in-studio performance

And we talked the band into sticking around for a bonus performance…