Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 22, 2017

Louise Harrison, the sister of Beatle George Harrison and manager of The Beatles cover band Liverpool Legends, joins the program to share her stories of growing up with George and working closely with The Beatles.

Louise and Larry Gawronski from Topeka Performing Arts Center talk about the upcoming Liverpool Legends performance at TPAC which will be on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

We’ve also got Topeka’s own Emotional Feedback. The band that ruled the local music scene in the 1990s is reuniting Saturday for a show at The Landing Grille & Bar and gives us a taste of what’s to come with an exclusive LIVE performance.

Louise Harrison Interview PT 1

Louise Harrison Interview PT 2

Louise Harrison/Larry Gawronski Interview

Emotional Feedback Performance

Live video from Emotional Feedback’s in-studio performance

And we talked the band into sticking around for a bonus performance…