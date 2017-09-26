WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 26, 2017

by on September 26, 2017 at 3:05 PM (36 mins ago)

Danielle welcomes Jo Ann Long-Tate, Vice President of Sheltered Living Incorporated, to discuss how their organization helps people with developmental disabilities in Topeka.

Heidi Pickerell, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas, talks about the different services that the organization provides around Topeka and how people can volunteer and help with Meals on Wheels.

Jennifer Haugh from AAA joins the program to talk about how people can make sure their cars are in tip-top shape to drive.  She also discusses some fun activities and trips people can take around Kansas to enjoy the fall season.  Here is a link with tips on keeping you car in good shape: kansas.aaa.com/you-auto-know

Jo Ann Long-Tate Interview

 

Heidi Pickerell Interview

 

Jennifer Haugh Interview PT 1

 

Jennifer Haugh Interview PT 2

 