Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 28, 2017

by on September 28, 2017 at 3:09 PM (2 hours ago)

Erma Forbes, President of The Gil Carter Initiative, talks about how her organization engages with the youth in the community and how the initiative addresses child obesity in the area.

Allie Manning, Marketing Director for the Kansas Expocentre, joins the program to discuss all of the upcoming events at the arena.

Brock Gill, an Illusionist, talks about his upcoming performance at the Big Church Night Out, which will be at the Kansas Expocentre on September 28th.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a NFL player who is donating his first six paychecks to help a couple of kids go through school.

 

Erma Forbes Interview PT 1

 

Erma Forbes Interview PT 2

 

Allie Manning Interview

 

Brock Gill Interview

 

On A Good Note

 