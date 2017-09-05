WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 5, 2017

by on September 5, 2017 at 2:57 PM (50 mins ago)

Danielle welcomes Lori Hutchinson, President of the Great Plains Balloon Club, to talk about the Huff n’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally which will be held September 8-10 at Lake Shawnee.  Larry Gawronski, Executive Director for the Topeka Performing Arts Center, joins the program to talk about the upcoming 9-11 tribute show, The Frontmen of Country.  Ryan Wills, local musician and performer for tomorrow’s Noontime Brownbag Lunch Concert Series, performs live in studio.

 

Lori Hutchinson Interview PT 1

 

Lori Hutchinson Interview PT 2 

 

Larry Gawronski Interview

 

Ryan Wills Performance