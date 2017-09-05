Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 5, 2017

Danielle welcomes Lori Hutchinson, President of the Great Plains Balloon Club, to talk about the Huff n’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally which will be held September 8-10 at Lake Shawnee. Larry Gawronski, Executive Director for the Topeka Performing Arts Center, joins the program to talk about the upcoming 9-11 tribute show, The Frontmen of Country. Ryan Wills, local musician and performer for tomorrow’s Noontime Brownbag Lunch Concert Series, performs live in studio.

Lori Hutchinson Interview PT 1

Lori Hutchinson Interview PT 2

Larry Gawronski Interview

Ryan Wills Performance