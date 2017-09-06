WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 6, 2017

by on September 6, 2017 at 3:16 PM (20 mins ago)

Elaine Adair from the Shawnee County Suicide Prevention Coalition shares her story as well as how the organization got started and it’s mission.  She also gives details about the upcoming 5k on September 9th.  Julie Hejtmanek from the Great Topeka Duck Race talks about the details of the race which will be occurring on September 16th and will be raising funds for a non-profit civic club called Sertoma which provides hearing aids to seniors who can’t afford them.  Comedian Paula Poundstone from NPR’s Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me! joins the program to discuss her upcoming performance at KSU on September 8th.

 

Elaine Adair Interview PT 1

 

Elaine Adair Interview PT 2

 

Julie Hejtmanek Interview

 

Paula Poundstone Interview