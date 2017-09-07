Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 7, 2017

Danielle welcomes Staci Dawn Ogle and featured artist Jodee Jenson to talk about the upcoming Aaron Douglas Art Fair. Amy Pinger from Harvesters joins the program to talk about what Harvesters is doing to eliminate hunger in Topeka since September is Hunger Action Month. Tiffany McManis from Washburn University talks about how ovarian cancer touched her life and what we need to know about the disease. Dawn Robertson from the Race Against Breast Cancer Organization talks about the big race coming up in Topeka this weekend. Danielle and Phil end the show by sharing their experience of riding a hot air balloon for the Huff n’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally.

