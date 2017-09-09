WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – September 8th, 2017

by on September 9, 2017 at 2:38 PM (53 mins ago)

Danielle broadcasts live from the Kansas State Fair.  She interviews Susan Sankey, general manager of the fair, about what all the fair has to offer.  Richie McDonald of the Frontmen of Country joins the program to discuss their upcoming performance at TPAC.  Danielle tries out different fair foods, such as the funnel burger and chocolate bacon, and interviews Michelle Starks, owner of the Carousel Cafe.  Phil and Danielle wrap up the show going into more detail about the fair. 

 

