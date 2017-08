The Kansas Jayhawks open up the season on Saturday night against the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m at Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks went 2-10 last year (1-8 in conference play) and return 13 starters. The Redhawks went 3-8 last year and 3-5 in the OVC.

Listen to Head Coach David Beaty and KU Players as KU held his weekly press conference on Tuesday.