AUDIO: David Beaty Press Conference 8/16

Kansas football coach David Beaty spoke to the media on Thursday for the last scheduled time during fall camp for the Jayhawks. Among the topics he discussed were the starting quarterback battle, the health of offensive lineman Jacobi Lott, talking ball security with Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and more.

Beaty said he Jayhawks have a scrimmage coming up on Saturday which will give them another chance to evaluate the quarterbacks (and all positions), but he won’t make a starting quarterback choice just for the sake of making one.

Listen here for everything Beaty had to say at Thursday’s press conference: