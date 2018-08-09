AUDIO: David Beaty Press Conference

The Kansas Jayhawks continue fall camp as they prepare for their season opener on September 1st against South Dakota.

The one big question that many people wonder is will KU finally win a road game. A not so fun graph from Reddit’s college football twitter handle.

Here is the full Kansas road losing streak, featuring only the true away games (e.g. no neutral site games at Arrowhead vs Mizzou): pic.twitter.com/8UYzszAewk — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 9, 2018

That is one loss by single digits since 2013 when being on the road.

David Beaty spoke to the media about the new football administrative hire, the latest on the quarterback battle and more on Thursday.