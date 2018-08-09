WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: David Beaty Press Conference

by on August 9, 2018 at 12:30 PM (44 mins ago)

The Kansas Jayhawks continue fall camp as they prepare for their season opener on September 1st against South Dakota. 

The one big question that many people wonder is will KU finally win a road game. A not so fun graph from Reddit’s college football twitter handle. 

That is one loss by single digits since 2013 when being on the road. 

David Beaty spoke to the media about the new football administrative hire, the latest on the quarterback battle and more on Thursday. 

