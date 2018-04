The Kansas Jayhawk football team has made a change to their annual Spring Game every April.

It won’t be a spring game but just an open practice that fans can come out and see. They will have scrimmage like situations to mimic a spring game and to give a game like atmosphere.

David Beaty says it is due to low numbers at the offensive line. They have just eight healthy offensive lineman as of Wednesday afternoon.

Listen to David Beaty’s press conference on Wednesday.